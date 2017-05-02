I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be exhibiting some new work in a group exhibition to be held at the Stanley Picker Gallery in London.
Exhibiting Artists: Adéle Cload, Antonis Sideras, Fei Fei, Joshua Evan, Marley Treloar
Dates: Wednesday May 10 through Saturday May 13, 2017
Private View: Wednesday May 10 from 5pm to 7pm
Venue: The Stanley Picker Gallery,
Do come along and check it out, and if you’re free to attend the private view, even better!
One thought on “Static”
Bravo!
