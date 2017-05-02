I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be exhibiting some new work in a group exhibition to be held at the Stanley Picker Gallery in London.

Exhibiting Artists: Adéle Cload, Antonis Sideras, Fei Fei, Joshua Evan, Marley Treloar

Dates: Wednesday May 10 through Saturday May 13, 2017

Private View: Wednesday May 10 from 5pm to 7pm

Venue: The Stanley Picker Gallery, Kingston University, Knights Park KT1 2QJ United Kingdom (map)

Do come along and check it out, and if you’re free to attend the private view, even better!